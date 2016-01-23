Psychic Readings With Automatic Writing

Accurate psychic readings appear in a variety of forms. Automatic writing is one such form. It’s a writing technique that is carried out in a trance-like state, or without the writer being aware. It can be compared to speaking in tongues, which takes place in certain religious practices, although, instead of speaking random words, the person is writing automatically. There are moments, though, when the writer is aware of his or her surroundings, except the act of writing being done by his, or her hand. Because the person is said to be controlled by a power greater than his own, it is believed that authentic, and accurate psychic readings can be received through automatic writing.

Two Methods For Automatic Writing

Therapy – Automatic writing is a tool in Psychology, hypothesized by Freud, as a person looks deeper into his being. By getting accurate psychic readings in this manner, the one writing is granted a deeper insight about his own self, his thoughts, his feelings, and even his most coveted secrets. 2. Religion – The New Age Movement used both automatic writing, and speaking in tongues as ways to receive accurate psychic readings from the beyond. A psychic by the name of Helene Smith became popular in the 20th century, for claiming that her automatic writings were messages being sent by Martians. She even announced that she can translate these Martian messages into her own French language.

There are people, mostly skeptics, who never really believed in such things. They see it as another way of deceiving people through seemingly impossible acts, in order to gain fame and fortune. They continued to wonder how accurate psychic readings can come from automatic writing when a person’s subconscious can be induced.

Skeptics surmise that whatever is produced during automatic writing couldn’t be more meaningful than those written while being conscious of it. But then, skeptics didn’t have any luck with automatic writing. They never even tried it.

But still, there are those gifted people who understand the power of automatic writing, and they’ve been looking for accurate psychic readings, to discover more information about life’s past, present, and future. It is also a means of getting confirmation of a message from a deceased person. Answers can be very dumbfounding. Be sure to ready yourself and always have an open mind.

How to Do Automatic Writing

Automatic writing can be done with a piece of pen and paper, or with the use of a computer. It doesn’t matter whether what you’re typing, or writing, is legible, or if it make any sense. Even typo errors can convey some kind of messages. You may also draw images instead of writing words. This is okay. Know that whatever form of writing that comes out from this activity is a message from the beyond. If it’s an accurate psychic reading, though, only you will be able to judge that.

So you can go ahead and try this endeavor. But if it’s automatic answers that you want, the most accurate psychic readings you will get will be through the help of a Psychic Medium. Simply contacting one, and opening yourself up to the possibility of being able to talk to your own Spirit Guides, rather than the entities that just want to mess with you, is better, and can guarantee faster, and authentic results. This is because Psychic Mediums don’t need to wait to be put into a trance to be able to receive messages from the dead, they can see, and talk to ghosts and spirits all the time.