5 signs indicating that your deceased loved ones are near you

For us it will be comfortable to know that the spirits of our loved ones are with us even after they have passed away. These five signs indicate that the deceased loved ones are near you:

Visions

You may get visions of spirits. There can be many types of visions. One is full-on vision where you actually see the whole person. Another is photographs; you can see them in photographs. If you feel that your loved ones are near, try to be in a relaxed state so that you can feel their energy.

Invisible touch

Have you ever felt a gentle touch on your back or head and when you turned around no one was there? This is another sign that your loved ones are near you. Many people feel comforted by this touch because it makes them feel that they are nearby.

Smells

Smells are also a sign that our loved ones are near us. It’s usually something related to the person; for example, the person’s favorite perfume or flower, favorite food, cigarette, etc. You might smell it suddenly, even when your doors and windows are closed.

Sweet dreams

Dreams are another form by which spirits try to communicate with you. They use dreams as a way to visit us. When the dream is very vivid, your loved one looks happy, there were no talks, or you felt emotional and had tears in your eyes when you woke up are signs that they have visited you.

Moving objects

You may suddenly notice a piece of jewelry or photo move. For example, suddenly you find an open book, whereas you don’t remember opening it or there was no body in the house the whole day. This is a sign that the spirit was here.

Whenever you feel the presence of a spirit, cherish the moment. Remember, they are here to comfort you.